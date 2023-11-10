Nutley VFW hosting Christmas donate & shop event

Nutley VFW Post 493 hosts a “Stop, Drop, Donate, Shop and be Merry” event Friday, Dec. 1 at the post, 493 Washington Ave.
The post invites residents to drop off non-perishable food, toiletries, scarves, gloves and socks for veterans; donate an unwrapped today or gift card for children up to 17 for the annual Christmas toy drive; take a photo with Santa; then shop at the post’s small business boutique.
All proceeds benefit VFW programs.
