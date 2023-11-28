RAKES Nutley helps 75+ senior citizens get leaves cleared

The 15th annual Nutley DPW RAKES (Random Acts of Kindness Extended to Seniors) program, with over 125 volunteers, cleaned and bagged the leaves of over 75 senior citizens’ properties this fall.

“I would like to thank the many volunteers that donated their time and efforts,” Mayor Joseph Scarpelli said. “The Cub Scout and Girl Scout troops, the International Club, the Nutley High School football team and athletic programs, along with a number of other civic groups participated. A special thank you to Mr. Piro and Coach Helm for their assistance in making the program a success. Our citizens, along with the town’s many civic and service organizations, continue to make a difference in our community. It is this volunteer spirit that makes Nutley a unique and special place to live and work.”

Volunteers such as Athina and Sofia Pramagioulis, along with their mom Gina have been raking the same house for the last 15 years. The girls started when they were Girl Scouts and have continued even while they are in college

“The Pramagioulis family has developed a special relationship with Mrs. Dolocheck over these many years. To see that the long term commitment of the girls and the bond they developed because of this program is very rewarding,” Scarpelli said.

