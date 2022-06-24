Belleville Featured News

Belleville SAL attends Legion Convention in South Jersey

24 June 2022
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
For the second year in a row, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 attended the American Legion Detachment of New Jersey Convention in Wildwood, representing Belleville Essex County at this 60th state-wide meeting of the organization. With 17 members in attendance at this four-day event, Belleville’s Sons were recognized with a number of awards based on their activity within the community and state. The highlight of the week ended with Squadron 105 proudly marching Belleville’s name down Atlantic Avenue in the Department Parade last day, as seen in this photo. Photo courtesy of Rusty Myers

Learn more about the writer ...

Editor & Broadcaster at | + posts

Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.