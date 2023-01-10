Obituaries for Jan. 11, 2023

Robert Allen ‘Bobby’ Hall

Robert Hall, 86, of Wilmington, Vermont, died peacefully in his home Dec. 27. A resident of Wilmington, Vermont, since 1982, Bobby was born in Jersey City April 24, 1936, to Alice (Perrenod) and Samuel Hall. He attended Lodi Regional High School in Lodi and graduated in 1954.

Bobby was a proud Navy Veteran and found great pleasure in sharing stories about his service on submarines. Bobby served 20 years as a firefighter for the North Arlington Fire Department and worked his way up the ranks to Chief in 1978, retiring from his service in 1981.

Bobby also worked for the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for 27 years before relocating to Vermont. He is fondly remembered for his time running the Crafts Inn. He made lasting friendships and was an integral part of the history of the Crafts Inn and community. Bobby finished out his career doing general contracting work, alongside his family and close friends. He was lovingly referred to as Bob the Builder.

Bobby married Helen Whitney May 23, 1959, and together they had two children, Sandra (Hall) Murdock and David Hall.

He is survived by his son David and wife Bethany and his daughter Sandra, and brother George Hall and wife Deanna. Bobby had five grandchildren — Riley and Mitchell Hall and Ian, Kyle and Whitney Murdock. Bobby is also survived by his best friend and soul mate Jeanette Felton and her children Sarah Crawford and husband Bo, Tim Betit and wife Jessica Betit, Nate Felton and wife Brittany and son Michael Betit, as well as her many grandchildren whom he treated like his own.

No memorial services will take place.

A celebration of life will occur at a later date.

Carol Ann (nee-Halpin) Boyle

Carol Ann (nee-Halpin) Boyle died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home.

She was 84.

She was born in Jersey City and grew up in Kearny. Carol had lived in Cedar Knolls since 1977.

Carol Ann was a receptionist for Ethan Allen Furniture in Whippany before retiring.

She was a member of the Widow Circle, Rosary Altar Society and Eucharistic Minister for Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church in Cedar Knolls.

Carol Ann was pre-deceased by her late husband James, who died March 24, 2020.

Survivors include her son James R.; her daughters Sue Ellen Appleby and Sharon E. Boyle; her sister Patricia Halpin Tully and her husband Len; her grandchildren Amanda and her husband Brandon Alboum, Emily Appleby, Curtis Appleby and Keven Appleby; and her one great-granddaughter Haley Alboum.

A liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 5 at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, Cedar Knolls. Interment was in Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. Visitation was at the Par-Troy Funeral Home, Parsippany at www.partroyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Inter Faith Food Pantry. Visit them at mcifp.harnessapp.com .

Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak

Theresé G. Nonevitch-Fedorchak of Morganville, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge.

She was 51.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was offered at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Belleville, , Theresé grew up in Kearny. As a child, she was a parishioner of St. Cecilia Church and received all of her Sacraments there. As a teenager, she won Ms. Polonia in the Legion of Young Polish Women’s Debutante Ball.

Therese earned a B.S. in political science from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford. Following her undergraduate degree, she later attended Montclair State University and received a master’s degree in political science.

After getting married, she lived in Union Beach before settling in Morganville in 2004. She worked for Wuxi Apptec, Inc., in Cranbury, as a contract negotiator and prior to that worked in the legal field in various roles in Monmouth County.

Throughout her life, Theresé was a dedicated volunteer with the F.O.W.A.+ Animal Rescue Wayne. Teri had a love of the beach, which is why she moved to Monmouth County. Nothing made Teri happier than driving her Mustang convertible down to A.C. or Cape May to relax and unwind.

Teri lived life to the fullest. It was hard to stop her. She loved her friends and enjoyed their company. She loved going to concerts. Sometimes she was quiet sometimes crazy, but she always enjoyed life. She loved her great neighbors and appreciated everything they did for her and Jeff. She had friends from grammar school she still kept close and enjoyed meeting new people. She loved her animals most of all and the special trips to Cape May with Jeff and Becky lit up her life. Her cats were a big part of her life and she cherished every minute with them.

Theresé is survived by her beloved husband, Jeffrey Fedorchak of 25 years, loving mother, Carole Annafravage Meyers, dear mother-in-law, Judith Fedorchak and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her special sisters, Donna Krusznis, Jean Marie Cadorette, Jenn McMullen and Jamie Cappilo.

She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Meyers (2022), maternal grandparents John and Stella Annafravage and her father-in-law, John Fedorchak.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the F.O.W.A. Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 3701, Wayne, N.J. 07470 or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238. Boston, Mass. 02241-4238 in loving memory of Theresé.

Helen M. Davidson

Helen M. Davidson, (nee Johnston), 88, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home in Kearny.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Born in Newark, Helen lived in Sea Bright, then Harrison, before moving to Kearny 25 years ago.

She was employed as an order taker at Pechter’s Bakery in Harrison for 26 years before retiring in 2000.

Mrs. Davidson is survived by her children, John R. Davidson (Diane), Karen Duda and Thomas P. Davidson (Mercedes). She was the grandmother of Daniel, Ryan, Kelsey and Justin Davidson. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and Molly the dog.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Robert, son, Robert, son-in-law Charles and sister, Barbara Sanfilippo and her husband, James.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Mario E. Paolino ‘King Mario’

Mario E. Paolino, “King Mario,” 99, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

Born in Kearny, Mario was a lifelong resident.

Mr. Paolino served in the United States Army from 1943 until 1946.

He was employed by the Kearny Board of Education as a custodian for over 26 years before retiring in 2010.

In 1989, Mr. Paolino was inducted into the Kearny High School Athletic Hall of Fame for baseball.

He was a member of the Wilson Gugelman Post 1302, V.F.W., the Joseph E. Frobisher Post 99, American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, all of Kearny.

He is survived by his daughter, Denise Pavolic and her son, Frank Pavolic. Mario also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Mario was predeceased by his siblings, Irene Scherzo, Arthur, Anthony, Albert and Raymond Paolino.

He is now home in Heaven with his beloved dog “Pal.”

Funeral services private and under the direction of the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. Interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Waclawa Chomicz

Waclawa Chomicz of Harrison died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark.

She was 92.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Avenue Harrison. A funeral Mass was offered at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Harrison. Her interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com

Born in Prudziszki, Poland, Waclawa came to the US in 1973 and settled in Harrison. She worked as a house keeper in Manhattan for many years, before retiring in 1993. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison.

Waclawa is survived by her loving children, Helen (Adam) Rzegocki, Jadwiga (Wieslaw) Roslonek and Antoni (Teresa) Chomicz, 13 cherished grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Waclawa is survived by a brother who lives in Poland, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Czeslaw Chomicz in 1981 and her son Gregory Chomicz.

