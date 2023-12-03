Town of Kearny announces upcoming roadwork

This week, roadway repaving and streetscape construction takes place on Hackensack Avenue from Routes 1&9 to Eastern Road, through Dec. 8. Motorists should expect lane shifts/partial roadway closures.

PSE&G’s Gas System Modernization Program work includes:

• Replacing gas service on Butler Place from William Street to Belgrove Drive; streets will be closed for through traffic.

• Replacing gas service on Sheridan Avenue from Johnston to Belgrove; through Tuesday. Belgrove Drive will be closed for northbound traffic.

• Replacing gas services on John Street from Johnston to Woodland avenues Wednesday through Friday; streets will be closed to through traffic.

