Obituaries for March 27, 2024

Garry Egan

Garry V. Egan, 69, died March 1, 2024, in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. Interment was private. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Mr. Egan was born in Jersey City and lived in Kearny before moving to Mississippi five years ago.

He was a pipefitter for Local No. 32 for many years before retiring.

He was a member and past president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was honored as Irishman of the Year in 1998 for the United Irish of West Hudson and also served as a parade delegate.

Garry is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Knoepfler; four children, Colleen Egan, Maureen Egan (Junior), Jamie Egan (Julia) and Michael Egan (Morgan); and eight grandchildren, Corey, Aiden, Elijah, Riley, Lilian, Dylan, Lena and Layla.

He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Ann M. (McGarry) Egan.

Jose Geraldo Luciano

Jose Geraldo Luciano of Newark died March 12, 2024.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A viewing and funeral service took place at the funeral home. His final disposition will be private.

Born and raised in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jose lived in Newark for the last 40 years. He worked for Emerald Seafood Company in the Bronx for many years. He was a member of UFCW Local Union No. 342, Staten Island.

Jose was a fan of the Ponte Preta F.C. (Also his nickname) and the Buffalo Bills.

He is survived by his wife Marta, children Peter and Bruna, as well as grandchildren Thomas and Benjamin and many extended family members and close friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Roy Nelson

Roy Nelson of the Villages, Florida, died March 12, 2024.

He was 90.

Roy was born in Hoboken, to Hermann Nelson and Mary (nee Abate) in 1933. He attended Dickenson High School and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He lived in Kearny for 30 years before moving to the Villages, Florida, in 2010.

Roy was a member of the Army and a veteran of the Korean War, earning the Distinguished Unit Citation in 1953. He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Order and served five terms as Worshipful Master of Triune Lodge in Kearny, as well as one term as Grand Chaplain for the state of New Jersey.

His true passion was dance roller skating. He began skating as a young soldier and continued until his death at age 90.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Nelson (nee Micjenka,) his son Roy Robert Nelson and his longtime companion Patricia Costanzo. He is survived by his daughter Linda Nelson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army in his memory and honor.

