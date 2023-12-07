Kearny woman will lead Guy’s January inauguration

A Kearny woman will direct Hudson County Executive-elect Craig Guy’s inauguration early next year.
Sarah Almeida will serve as Guy’s inaugural director. A Kearny resident, Almeida will head the celebratory event which Guy says will reflect the values that led him into public service.
“I’m incredibly thankful to Sarah for agreeing to lead my inaugural event,” Guy said. “Sarah is a talented young woman who exemplifies the future of our Democratic party and the future of Hudson County.”
Almeida joined Guy’s campaign team in 2023 as deputy finance director and she has over a decade of experience in issue advocacy and organizing.
“I could not be more excited to take on this role and help ensure that Craig’s administration begins with an inaugural event that exemplifies the values that have always driven his commitment to public service,” Almeida said. “We look forward to announcing more details about the event soon and inviting the Hudson County community to celebrate this occasion with us.”
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.