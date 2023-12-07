Kearny woman will lead Guy’s January inauguration

A Kearny woman will direct Hudson County Executive-elect Craig Guy’s inauguration early next year.

Sarah Almeida will serve as Guy’s inaugural director. A Kearny resident, Almeida will head the celebratory event which Guy says will reflect the values that led him into public service.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Sarah for agreeing to lead my inaugural event,” Guy said. “Sarah is a talented young woman who exemplifies the future of our Democratic party and the future of Hudson County.”

Almeida joined Guy’s campaign team in 2023 as deputy finance director and she has over a decade of experience in issue advocacy and organizing.

“I could not be more excited to take on this role and help ensure that Craig’s administration begins with an inaugural event that exemplifies the values that have always driven his commitment to public service,” Almeida said. “We look forward to announcing more details about the event soon and inviting the Hudson County community to celebrate this occasion with us.”

