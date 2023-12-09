Kearny Administrator Steve Marks receives prestigious planners’ award

Stephen D. Marks is recognized for his distinguished career in planning and significant contribution to the state of New Jersey, having recently been chosen for the Budd Chavooshian Award.

During his career, Marks has been known for been a strong advocate for community revitalization through human scale development, walkable neighborhoods, complete streets, bicycle and pedestrian safety, green infrastructure, environmental protection and social justice.

He has lobbied for smart growth and sustainable development practices, as well as disaster preparedness and hazard mitigation at the highest levels, including through the White House, the U.S. Senate and Congress.

He presented at two national planning conferences and many state and regional forums.

He has been a guest lecturer at many colleges and universities, participated in numerous design studios, and contributed to published academic research papers. He has volunteered on numerous statewide task forces to update state laws, regulations and policies.

He has volunteered for many non-government organizations and has served as a board member on Jersey Water Works for more than a decade. He has mentored dozens of interns and junior staff members, especially those from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities.

Marks is be best known for his work advancing the Hudson Bergen Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, creating the Hudson County Open Space Trust Fund, completing the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway, planning the Rebuild by Design project, acquiring Hoboken’s Southwest and Northwest Resiliency parks, redesigning Hoboken’s Washington Street, establishing the Hoboken Business Alliance, removing lead service lines from Kearny’s drinking water system and rehabilitating housing units for Kearny’s low and moderate income residents.

However, in accepting the Chavooshian Award, one that is given statewide to Jersey’s top planners, he says he is most proud of being a husband and father to his wife and family.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

