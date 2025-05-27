TRAFFIC ALERT — Ramp to Rt. 7 from Newark-Jersey City Tpk. will be closed next two weeks

Beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 28, the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike/CR 508 eastbound ramp to Route 7 northbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured for approximately two weeks. The closure is necessary for the construction of a temporary ramp to create a work zone to construct the foundation for a new overhead sign structure. If work is completed earlier, the ramp will reopen sooner. The following detour will be in place:
Newark-Jersey City Turnpike/CR 508 eastbound ramp to Route 7 northbound Detour:
- Motorists on the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike/CR 508 eastbound wishing to take the ramp to Route 7 northbound will be directed to continue on the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike/CR 508 eastbound, which becomes Route 7 eastbound
- Take the exit for Fish House Road/CR 659
- Stay left to make a U-turn onto Route 7 northbound
- Stay right for Route 7/CR 506/Belleville
In addition, Route 7 southbound is scheduled to have one lane closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 29. Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and expect delays.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.