TRAFFIC ALERT — Ramp to Rt. 7 from Newark-Jersey City Tpk. will be closed next two weeks

Beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 28, the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike/CR 508 eastbound ramp to Route 7 northbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured for approximately two weeks. The closure is necessary for the construction of a temporary ramp to create a work zone to construct the foundation for a new overhead sign structure. If work is completed earlier, the ramp will reopen sooner. The following detour will be in place:

Newark-Jersey City Turnpike/CR 508 eastbound ramp to Route 7 northbound Detour:

Motorists on the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike/CR 508 eastbound wishing to take the ramp to Route 7 northbound will be directed to continue on the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike/CR 508 eastbound, which becomes Route 7 eastbound

Take the exit for Fish House Road/CR 659

Stay left to make a U-turn onto Route 7 northbound

Stay right for Route 7/CR 506/Belleville

In addition, Route 7 southbound is scheduled to have one lane closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 29. Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and expect delays.

