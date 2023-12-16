Man, 37, shot dead in Belleville; 4-year-old also shot in same incident: ECPO

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the afternoon of Dec. 16 on Mill Street in Belleville and a 4-year-old boy was shot and injured in the same incident, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Belleville Chief of Police Mark Minichini said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Francis Medina, of Belleville and the 4-year-old boy injured in the shooting.

On Dec. 16, at about 2 p.m., Belleville police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Mill Street. Police located Medina at that location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, and was pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at (877) 847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

