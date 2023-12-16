Man, 37, shot dead in Belleville; 4-year-old also shot in same incident: ECPO

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the afternoon of Dec. 16 on Mill Street in Belleville and a 4-year-old boy was shot and injured in the same incident, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Belleville Chief of Police Mark Minichini said.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Francis Medina, of Belleville and the 4-year-old boy injured in the shooting.
On Dec. 16, at about 2 p.m., Belleville police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Mill Street. Police located Medina at that location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, and was pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m.
The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.
The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at (877) 847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.