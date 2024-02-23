North Arlington Connect app launched

They often say “There’s an app for that.”
And now, it can be said of the Borough of North Arlington.
Mayor Daniel H. Pronti launchd “North Arlington Connect” this week, a push notification mobile application through GOGov.
This free app puts the power of North Arlington in the palm of one’s hand. It will be the go-to source for borough news, special events, emergencies, service interruptions and community updates. The new app will also contain important links to the borough website, right at your fingertips.
To download the free app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “North Arlington Connect.”
“This is something we have been discussing for quite some time and now it is finally becoming a reality,” Pronti said. “We are eager to implement handy technology that can better alert our residents of anything that could potentially change their regularly scheduled day.”
Pronti says the municipality also shares information via social media, reverse 911 and Nixle. But this is an incredible enhancement, he said, with all the information in one place.
“We are excited to offer this free service easily accessible via smartphones,” Council Vice President Allison Sheedy said. “This is another way in which North Arlington is modernizing its communication structure, keeping the public informed and engaged in a whole new way.”
