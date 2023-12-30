Belleville’s Three Kings celebration upcoming

Children of all ages are invited to look up to the night sky to follow the lights to Belleville’s annual Three Kings Day celebration Saturday, Jan. 6.

Those who make the pilgrimage to Belleville High School at 100 Passaic Ave. to celebrate the holiday that is especially popular in many Latin American countries, as well as parts of Europe such as Spain and Italy, will find this year’s event will have a new twist.

It will incorporate La Befana, who in Italian folklore is an old woman or good witch who brings gifts and candy to well-behaved children on the night of Jan. 5.

This drive-thru event will feature candy, gifts, floats, costumes and more. And, of course, the camels will be back this year.

Mayor Michael A. Melham said this event brings bright smiles to young faces and spreads a sense of community across the town.

“I just want to remind our residents to keep any Three Kings Day cards they receive for the rest of the year because they will bring you good health and happiness,” Melham said. “Also, make sure you leave a light on before you leave your home so the Three Kings can find their way. And, kids, you may want to place a small box filled with hay under your bed for the camels.”

Drivers should enter via Division Avenue and exit via Passaic Avenue.

The Three Kings Day celebration will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Participants must be on line prior to 7:45 p.m.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

