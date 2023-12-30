Belleville’s Three Kings celebration upcoming

Children of all ages are invited to look up to the night sky to follow the lights to Belleville’s annual Three Kings Day celebration Saturday, Jan. 6.
Those who make the pilgrimage to Belleville High School at 100 Passaic Ave. to celebrate the holiday that is especially popular in many Latin American countries, as well as parts of Europe such as Spain and Italy, will find this year’s event will have a new twist.
It will incorporate La Befana, who in Italian folklore is an old woman or good witch who brings gifts and candy to well-behaved children on the night of Jan. 5.
This drive-thru event will feature candy, gifts, floats, costumes and more. And, of course, the camels will be back this year.
Mayor Michael A. Melham said this event brings bright smiles to young faces and spreads a sense of community across the town.
“I just want to remind our residents to keep any Three Kings Day cards they receive for the rest of the year because they will bring you good health and happiness,” Melham said. “Also, make sure you leave a light on before you leave your home so the Three Kings can find their way. And, kids, you may want to place a small box filled with hay under your bed for the camels.”
Drivers should enter via Division Avenue and exit via Passaic Avenue.
The Three Kings Day celebration will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Participants must be on line prior to 7:45 p.m.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.