LaClair: Division on Town Council rests squarely at Doyle’s feet

Contrary to the Observer’s biased and inflammatory reporting, the blame for the division on our Town Council lies squarely with Carol Jean Doyle, who does not know how to conduct a public meeting, or how to run her caucus. Here are the facts.

On several occasions during the January 3, 2024, Council meeting, Doyle belittled a Council member because he has only been on the Council for one month. That is inappropriate and unprofessional.

At times, Doyle’s tone was petty and childish, as in comments like “See!”, “This is getting nauseating.”, and “Here we go.” If this is what we can expect from this Mayor, we are in for division and rancor throughout her term.

Dozens of resolutions were voted down, yet the Doyle-led minority complained that other issues had been agreed on in caucus, then voted down. That is a contradiction on its face. Doyle had to have known that those dozens of resolutions would not pass; so if her goal was to avoid a public display of division then she and her team should not have proposed the resolutions, knowing they would be voted down.

No explanation was offered for why Ficeto should become Council President instead of Eckel, when Eckel has the most seniority. That too, was a resolution certain to fail, yet Doyle and her supporters put it forward. Why?

These are all facts. We should all base our opinions on facts, not on what we have decided in advance to believe.

Paul LaClair

Kearny

