WHATCo wins several awards

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company has been voted “Favorite Local Theater” in the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards.

WHATCo was also honored as Best Musical, Best Ensemble and Best Direction of a Musical for its production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” last spring.

The BroadwayWorld 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows and more who had first performances between Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this recognition,” WHATCo President Brandi-Leigh Miller said. “We have been working hard to establish WHATCo within our community as a welcoming venue and home for both performers and theater lovers.

“On behalf of the volunteer actors, technicians and creators we have the privilege to work with, we want to thank our audiences for their outpouring of support. West Hudson Arts & Theater is proud to be your favorite local theater.”

