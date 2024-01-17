WHATCo wins several awards

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company has been voted “Favorite Local Theater” in the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards.
WHATCo was also honored as Best Musical, Best Ensemble and Best Direction of a Musical for its production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” last spring.
The BroadwayWorld 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows and more who had first performances between Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.
“We are absolutely thrilled with this recognition,” WHATCo President Brandi-Leigh Miller said. “We have been working hard to establish WHATCo within our community as a welcoming venue and home for both performers and theater lovers.
“On behalf of the volunteer actors, technicians and creators we have the privilege to work with, we want to thank our audiences for their outpouring of support. West Hudson Arts & Theater is proud to be your favorite local theater.”
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.