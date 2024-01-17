Obituaries for Jan. 17, 2024

John Keith Magullian

John Keith Magullian “Jack” died Jan. 13, 2024.

He was 69.

Visiting will be Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. His funeral Mass will be the following morning at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Church in Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Jack was born in Newark and lived in Kearny and New Zealand before moving to Woodland Park four years ago. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Villanova and his master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson.

He served as president of his family-owned company Magullian Fuel Oil in Cedar Knolls.

He loved the great outdoors and was an avid three-time thru hiker and enjoyed his membership in the Appalachian Trail Conservancy of Harpers Ferry in West Virginia. He especially loved New Zealand and was a faithful and active parishioner at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church when he lived there.

He was the son of Eileen (nee Devine) and the late John A. Magullian. Brother of Audrey Paterson (her husband Ken), Dennis Magullian and Daniel Magullian and nephew of Tom and Nancy Keefe, he was the beloved uncle of Matthew Paterson (his wife Shirley), Kyle Paterson (his wife Kimmy) and Meghan D’Elia (her husband Chris). Jack is also survived by his great-nieces and nephews Olivia, Kyle, Amelia, Vivian, Mila, John and Luke.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jose Rosales

Jose Rosales died Jan. 10, 2024, sadly, as the result of a workplace accident.

He was 57.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Newark. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Born in Loja, Ecuador, he immigrated to the United States and had lived in Newark for the past 25 years.

Son of the late Luduvin and Ibelia (nee Cumbicos) Rosales and loving beloved father of Ana, he was the brother of Jorge Rosales, Luis Rosales and Elsa Rosales. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Dolores Agnes Leadbeater

Dolores Leadbeater (Nessine), 87, earned her “Angel” wings on Jan. 9, 2024.

Surviving are her seven children; Laura Madaras, John (Kathy), Diane Malley (Leo), Patricia Handlin, Alfred (Michele), David (Angela) and Richard. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren — granddaughters Jennifer (Edward) Bradow, Heather Villa, Kristen Shanks-Carle (Washington Eric), Jessica Handlin (Steve), Ashley Fogelboch (Ryan) and Alyssa Leadbeater; grandsons Brendan (Melissa), Cory (Liz), JP, Anthony (Chrissy), Josh (Jennifer), Noah and Jesse Leadbeater, Joseph Handlin; as well as 13 great-grandchildren, Michael & Mikayla Bradow, Allyson Villa, Jayden Handlin, Elliot Roldan, Olivia, Jack, Alma, Emma, Sophia, Mia and Michael Leadbeater, Madeline Fogelboch and one “on the way”.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John (Jack); brothers Anthony and John; sisters Anna Palmisano, Rose Crane and Angela Giannazzo; and one grandson Thomas Handlin.

Mrs. Leadbeater worked as a teacher’s aide for the Kearny Board of Education for over 20 years.

Private cremation was handled by Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

