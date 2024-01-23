WHATCo auditions are this weekend for ‘Disaster! A Musical Comedy’

Open auditions for “Disaster! A Musical Comedy” directed by directed by Jessa Blackthorne, with musical direction by Scott Burzynski, choreography by Bong Dizon and a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick will take place this weekend at the Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison.

On Saturday, Jan. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28 from 7 to 10 p.m., interested thespians may try out for the upcoming comedy. Call backs will be Thursday, Jan. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Performance dates will be between April 26 and May 4.

Earthquakes, title waves, piranhas, infernos and some of the most unforgettable songs of the ‘70s take center stage in this comedic musical homage to 1970s disaster films.

Prepare 32 bars of a ‘70s pop song. Bring music in the correct key; an accompanist will be provided. Also be prepared to dance.

Visit https://whatconj.org/event/disasterauditions for more details and audition packet.

