Lyndhurst PD: Man wanted in Pa. arrested, is headed back to Keystone State

A Newark man who was wanted by authorities in Pennsylvania is now behind bars, awaiting extradition, thanks to the slick thinking of a Lyndhurst police officer, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.

Here’s how the arrest came to pass.

On Jan. 19, Officer Michael Clifford was on patrol at around 4 a.m. in the area of Chase and Wilson avenues when he came across a slowly moving Nissan Rogue. Police say Clifford kept close eye on the vehicle as it slowly moved through a residential area without its headlights on.

Ultimately, Clifford lit up the vehicle, driven by Najee Bullock, 24, of Newark, and the officer quickly learned Bullock had an outstanding warrant out of Blair County, Pennsylvania, for trespassing, failure to appear and violation of parole.

Three others in the vehicle were not apprehended.

Bullock, meanwhile, was taken into custody and remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, where he awaits extradition to Blair County. Lyndhurst police say they cited Bullock for driving on a suspended license.

“Our officers are out there and remain vigilant, but we remind everyone to help us by locking car doors and removing key fobs and any valuables,” Auteri said.

