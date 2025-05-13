Upcoming events in the area …

Nutley FD hosting open house

The Nutley Fire Department’s fourth-annual EMS Night takes place Friday, May 16, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Headquarters, 228 Chestnut St.

Enjoy a variety of informational tables and health screenings. Demonstrations of the Heimlich maneuver for both children and adults will take place every half hour. The Nutley Health Department and Nutley Family Service Bureau will also be present to provide health-related information for residents.

Food will be available, along with complimentary zeppolas, Dunkin’ coffee and donuts. There will be a bounce house and train for kids to enjoy.

For more details, call (973) 284-4936.

QP Knights host chicken dinner

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus host an old-fashioned homestyle chicken dinner Tuesday, May 20, at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington at 6 p.m. On the menu: chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, biscuits, dessert and refreshments. The costs is $20 per adult and $10 for kids aged 6 to 11. Reservations must be made by Friday, May 16, by calling (201) 988-0183. The Knights ask those attending to consider donating a non-perishable, non-expired canned good for the Food for Families project.

Riverbend Harrison hosting artisan market

The Harrison Riverbend District launches its 2025 event season Saturday, May 17 with the Riverbend District Artisan Market, a community gathering from noon to 5 p.m., in the outdoor pocket park at 1200 S. Fifth Street.

The free event is the latest in a series activities in this area. The market will showcase a curated selection of handmade goods from artists, makers and small businesses from New Jersey and beyond, including art, photography, jewelry, fashion, home and lifestyle accessories, bath and beauty products, artisanal foods, pet items and more.

Food trucks, including Indian cuisine, empanadas, classic burgers and BBQ, will be on-site.

Live music from Sylvester “Sly” Scott and Friends will set the tone with an eclectic mix of R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Pop, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The market marks the first of several events planned for 2025. The series continues later this year with a health and wellness event and a music festival and block party, along with other events to be announced soon.

For more information on the Riverbend District Artisan Market, visit https://mainstreetpops.com/?event=riverbend-district-block-party-artisan-market.For more information on the Riverbend District, visit www.riverbenddistrict.com.

NFSB hosting summer concert series

The Nutley Family Service Bureau has planned a summer concert series, continuing the on its Rock Hunger VIII fundraiser. The concert series is a key initiative to raise much-needed funds for programs and services, all while enjoying live music from local talent.

The series features five performances at Nutley Family Service Bureau throughout the summer. Each concert will feature live music, all while supporting NFSB’s mission to enhance the well-being of individuals and families in Nutley and beyond.

The lineup includes the Porch Rockers June 25; Ana Felice July 9; CJ Live July 23; Mother Hubbard Aug. 13; and DJ Rob of Ultimate Entertainment/Taylor Swift Tribute Aug. 20.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, please visit www.nutleyfamily.org or contact Josie Wang at jwang@nutleyfamily.org.

Marine Corps detachment hosting annual pig roast

West Hudson Marine Corp Detachment hosts its annual fundraiser and Memorial Day celebration Sunday, May 25 from noon to 6 p.m., 286 BelgroveDrive. The pig roast is an annual tradition. The event is open to the public with a cost of $40 and reduced rate of $35 for members and $45 for a member with a guest.

Belleville Woman’s Club hosting fish & chips fundraiser

The Woman’s Club of Belleville hosts a fish and chip fundraiser on Friday, June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Belleville Senior Center, 145 Franklin Ave., Belleville. Eat in or carry out will be available. Cost is $25 and each meal comes with fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, dessert and a drink. Chicken may be substituted for fish. For information and tickets, call Patty at (201) 303-3377.

Elks’ Special Children’s Committee hosting hibachi dinner, show

The Kearny-Belleville Elks’ Special Children’s Committee hosts a hibachi dinner & show Friday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 601 Elm St., Kearny. The cost is $50 per person. Payment must be received by June 2. Send an email to chrisscc1050@gmail.com for more details.

Washington Middle School hosting spring music & arts festival

Washington Middle School, 1 N. Fifth St., Harrison, hosts a music and arts festival May 28, with an art show at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 6:30 p.m. There will be performances by the Washington Middle School concert band, choir, chamber choir and soloists. Admission is $3.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 10 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

