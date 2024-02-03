WHATCo seeks submissions for 1-act plays

The West Hudson Arts and Theater Company seeks submissions for its spring 2024 One Act Play Festival at the Theater at WHATCo in Harrison.

All playwrights are invited to participate. Submissions are free and due March 1.

While full details are available at www.whatconj.org, Holly Stefanik, the 2024 One Act Play Festival director, says submissions must be completed, one-act plays running 5 to 30 minutes. Content must be appropriately PG-13 and submissions in English, Spanish or Portuguese are welcome.

“Including plays in the languages of our community is important to WHATCo’s mission of making the arts accessible to all of our West Hudson audiences,” Stefanik said.

Following a committee review, six to eight plays will be chosen for production. WHATCo will host open auditions to cast each one act. Each will be assigned a director, lighting and sound designers and will be fully staged with a minimal set and costumes for performances May 17 and 18.

For full details and submission form visit shorturl.at/hlEU7 or send an email to OneActs@whatconj.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

