Obituaries for Feb. 14, 2024

June McCain

June McCain died Jan. 29, 2024.

Born Feb. 10, 1935, in Kearny, Miss June started dancing at the age of 3 and instantly began her lifelong passion for performing and teaching all forms of dance.

Highlights of her career were performing as a Radio City Music Hall Rockette and appearing on Broadway in “Pal Joey.” June also appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show and danced with many ballet companies. She opened the “The June McCain School of Dance” in Kearny with great success and quickly became an icon.

After retirement, Miss June spent the later years of her life living at the Jersey Shore

While running her business and dancing professionally, June also raised a family.

She was the beloved mother of Roy Sievewright, Grier Sievewright (and wife), Charles DePaolo (his wife Lori) and the late Dorothy DePaolo, Jeryl Ruccatano and Roger Ruccatano. She was the sister of the late Diane Kelicher. She was the grandmother of Paul, Carolyn, Michael, June, Anne and the late John. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren.

After 50years of teaching young people at her dance studio, Miss June leaves behind a legacy of young dancers. She created a “safe haven” for her “stars” who learned to love dance as much as she did. She taught them rhythm, timing and fostered a place where lifelong friendships were built. She gave them the confidence to hold their heads up, smile and believe in themselves. Her greatest role was that as a teacher/mentor to all of her “babies.”

Miss June’s ashes will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery, Kearny, with a memorial service April 6, 2024, at Grace Methodist Church Kearny at noon. The service will be a tribute to her life, and all are invited.

Miss June always said the show must go on … She’s now center stage, dancing with Heaven’s angels.

Maureen Poland

Maureen Poland (nee Kavanagh) died Feb. 5, 2024.

She was 83.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, she had lived in North Arlington the past 65 years.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Maureen was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Sr. and loving mother of Denise Orovio (her husband Dominick), Joseph Poland Jr. and Lisa Minervini. Sister of the late Thomas, Annie, Lilly and Eddie, she is also survived by her grandchildren Anthony, Christopher, Travis, Kali-Bridget, Jessica, Joseph III, Melissa, Michael and Jeremy as well as her great-grandchildren Sebastian, Nicholas, Joseph IV, Jade and Victoria. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Maureen enjoyed her career as a supervisor in the housekeeping department at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny for many years.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial donation to Tunnels to Towers foundation.

