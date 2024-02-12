HCPO: Kearny man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck riding on moped

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a moped operator in Kearny Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez says shortly after 10:15 p.m., the Kearny Police Department was notified a moped operator was struck by a cargo van in the area of Harrison and Bergen avenues. Upon arrival, responding officers located the individual, later identified as a 67-year-old North Arlington man, with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain at the scene and the vehicle was later recovered not far from the scene.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to University Hospital in Newark and transferred to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department are actively investigating this matter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip. All information will be kept confidential.

