One lane in each direction on Newark-JC Turnpike to be closed through Nov. 15, NJDOT says

Well, this stinks, especially if you commute from Harrison and Kearny to Jersey City and beyond via Harrison Avenue.
One lane in both directions on CR 508, aka the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, aka Harrison Avenue, between I-280 and Route 7 will be closed until Nov. 15, 2022, the NJ Department of Transportation said today. The closure is necessary as part of NJTRANSIT’s Portal North Bridge project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and consider an alternate route.
For more information, see NJTRANSIT’s Portal North Project web page.
