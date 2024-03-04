Nutley VFW hosting Women’s History Month panel discussion

Nutley’s VFW hosts a Women’s History Month panel discussion on the township’s “women who advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion” at 7 p.m., March 12, at the Nutley High School auditorium. The event is free and open to the public and is the brainchild of Commander Maria Hamlin, retired master sergeant of the United States Air Force and retired Nutley police officer.
In addition to Hamlin, the panel will include Maureen Saar, an educator and author; Gia Thomas, founder and CEO of Gia Dance Studio; Nancy Mustachio; Joanne Grand, founder and CEO of Grand Promo; Nella Cicchino, owner of Mamma Vittoria Catering; Theresa Torres, chief DEI officer, of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Angela DiCostanzo, owner of Supportive Choices; Nicole Shaw, CEO and owner of Kurly Kurtosh; Emilie Pulecio, a development and PR coordinator; and Mary Spinelli, founder and owner of Hyssop Beauty Apothecary.
