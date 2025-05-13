Scarpelli: Nutley undertaking ambitious paving program in 2025

Nutley’s Department of Public Works is rolling out a comprehensive schedule of roadway paving and reconstruction projects for spring and summer 2025, Public Works Commissioner Joseph Scarpelli said.

These initiatives aim to reflect the township’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure, improving driving conditions and enhancing walkability across Nutley.

“New Jersey winters are tough on our roads,” Scarpelli said. “Snow, fluctuating temperatures and freeze-thaw cycles lead to significant wear and structural breakdown. This year, we’re addressing that head-on with a coordinated plan to restore and improve streets throughout Nutley.”

Nutley’s paving and infrastructure work is funded through a combination of federal aid, state grants and local capital improvement allocations, including major funding via an annual grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT), typically designated for high-traffic, multi-jurisdictional roadways.

The projects often include complete roadway reconstruction, along with curb and sidewalk replacement.

Recent DOT-funded projects include upgrades to Chestnut Street (Franklin Avenue to Whitford Avenue and full streetscape enhancements in the business district; full reconstruction of Vreeland Avenue (Franklin Avenue to Bloomfield Avenue) in 2024; Coeyman Avenue (Bloomfield Avenue to the Bloomfield line) and Bloomfield Avenue (High Street to Raymond Avenue), scheduled for completion in 2025.

Another funding source is the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program administered through the Essex County, which supports infrastructure projects in neighborhoods that meet specific criteria.

Recent CDBG-funded projects include full reconstruction of Sunset Drive and Ravine Avenue in 2023 and 2024; scheduled improvements to Prospect Street (Chestnut Street to High Street) including ADA-compliant ramps, new sidewalks, upgraded curbs and intersection improvements. Work is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

Nutley also allocates between $500,000 and $700,000 annually from its Capital Improvement Budget for local roadway improvements. This year, local funds will focus on resurfacing streets recently impacted by PSE&G gas main upgrades to ensure full curb-to-curb restoration.

Each paving project includes ADA-compliant curb ramps and selective repairs to curbs, sidewalks and driveway aprons to maximize longevity and ensure pedestrian safety.

New for 2025, the township will launch a crack-sealing preventative-maintenance program for roads paved within the last five years, to keep water from penetrating the pavement and damaging the road base.

“Crack sealing helps us protect our investment,” Scarpelli said. “By sealing out water and preventing subsurface damage, we can significantly extend the lifespan of roads and reduce the need for more costly repairs down the line.”

To date, more than 75% of Nutley’s streets have been repaved primarily through the township’s ongoing partnership with PSE&G to repave roads following long-term gas-main replacement work.

In 2024, PSE&G completed full curb-to-curb repaving in the northwest section of town, bordered by High Street, Bloomfield Avenue and Kingsland Street. The township is currently delaying full reconstruction in the Church Street/High Street/Bloomfield Avenue/Franklin Avenue area until PSE&G completes gas-main work, but that area will also soon undergo upgrades.

Mountainview Avenue, Beech Street (both between Bloomfield Avenue and Prospect Street) and Bloomfield Avenue (Raymond Avenue to Chestnut Street) have recently had full surfacing following the winter’s utility work.

“Once PSE&G finishes upgrades in this section, our goal is to have repaved nearly every road in Nutley,” Scarpelli said. “In the meantime, our crews continue to make targeted repairs to keep streets safe and passable.”

Pothole repairs continue throughout the year using cold patch during the winter months and hot asphalt from mid-April through November. DPW crews are also applying in-house skim coats on roads that show surface wear but don’t yet require full reconstruction, a technique that smooths roadways and adds a protective layer against further deterioration. Recent skim coat applications have been completed on Stager Street, Race Street, and Brookfield Avenue near Franklin Avenue, with additional locations scheduled for summer and fall.

Through Commissioner Scarpelli’s experienced leadership and the ability to utilize all available resources, partnerships and funding sources, DPW continues to keep Nutley’s roads beautiful and functional for residents.

“Our goal is simple,” Scarpelli said. “We want safe, accessible, and well-maintained streets for everyone in Nutley. These projects reflect our commitment to long-term investment in the community.”

Residents may visit bit.ly/Nutleypavementmap to view a paving map on the township’s website, showing completed and upcoming roadwork projects across Nutley.

