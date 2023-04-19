North Arlington recognized with safety award for sixth-consecutive year

The Borough of North Arlington is once again being honored with the Victor M. Gardella Memorial Safety Award by the South Bergen Municipal Joint Insurance Fund.

At the JIF’s Annual Safety Awards and Kickoff Meeting April 6, Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, Borough Administrator Steve LoIacono and other borough officials accepted the award, as well as a $2,500 grant to further enhance ongoing municipal safety efforts.

For example, North Arlington runs regular workplace safety meetings and trainings and also undertakes comprehensive investigations following an accident to ensure corrective action is taken.

The award, named after one of South Bergen JIF’s founding members, is given to communities that achieve the highest safety scores within the fund. This is the sixth-consecutive year North Arlington has been recognized for its diligence.

“Through our aggressive and ambitious safety program, we strive for continued safety throughout the municipal workforce,” LoIacono said. “The South Bergen JIF has been a tremendous partner in the effort, providing important tools and other guidance that further ensures we are maximizing safety protocols, thus reducing insurance costs.”

