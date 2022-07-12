KPD, Fabula make huge burglary-related arrests: Chief

A four-month investigation by the Kearny Police Department’s Detective Bureau has led to the arrest of two men on significant burglary, theft and conspiracy charges, while two others remain at-large.

Kearny Police Chief George King said Javier Ortega, 40, of Newark and Severiano Ybert Perez, 42, of the Bronx, were arrested the result of a four-month cooperative investigation conducted by the Kearny Police Department’s Detective Bureau, under the direction of Deputy Chief Scott Macfie, and through the always-diligent work of Det. John Fabula and his cohorts — and detectives from New Milford, North Bergen and Jersey City police departments.

On Feb. 27, 2022, the Kearny Police Department received a report of two residential burglaries to a multi-family house on Argyle Place. The investigation connected four suspects — two of whom have not yet been arrested — to similar burglaries at a Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, address Feb. 22; a Berkeley Street, New Milford, address March 2; and a Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, address March 29.

Detectives arrested Ortega June 30, 2022 and charged him with burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit the aforementioned offenses. Ortega was remanded to the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny, pending his first appearance at Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City.

Additionally, on June 30, in cooperation with detectives from the Office of the Bronx District Attorney, Kearny Police detectives arrested Ybert Perez at his Bronx home and charged him with burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit the aforementioned offenses. Perez was remanded to the Rikers Island Correctional Facility, Queens, pending extradition proceedings.

During simultaneous search warrants executed at Newark and Bronx addresses, detectives recovered jewelry and designer clothing and accessories valued at $165,000; 14.9 pounds of marijuana; over 2 kilograms of cocaine; and $1,500 cash. Narcotics possession and intent to distribute charges were also filed against Ortega by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Warrant complaints have also been filed charging Alexis Gonzalez, 43, of the Bronx, with burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit the aforementioned offenses. The investigation later identified Gonzalez as one of the two outstanding burglary suspects.

Chief King reminds the public that these charges are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. He thanked the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, the Office of the Bronx District Attorney, Newark Police Emergency Services Unit, the Newark Real Time Crime Center and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Fabula at (201) 998-1313, ext. 2833 or jfabula@kearnynjpd.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

