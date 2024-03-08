Nutley starting Hometown Heroes banner program

The Nutley Board of Commissioners, in partnership with the American Legion Post 70, have launched the Nutley Hometown Hero Banner Program.
“Nutley has always taken great pride in its patriotism and recognition of our local veterans and service members. This spring the township will be joining the multitudes of municipalities across our nation to honor those who protect us and keep us safe by installing military street banners throughout the township,” Commissioner John Kelly said.
Each banner will honor a veteran or active-duty service member by displaying their photo, branch of service and military service information. Applications and information are available by visiting https://form.jotform.com/240666779838073. All applications are due by March 28.
If your service member is no longer in the military, applicants must provide a copy of their discharge papers.
Both North Arlington and Lyndhurst have already implemented a similar program.
For more information, contact Daniel Jacoby at (973) 284-4951, ext. 2428.
