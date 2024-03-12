Short Skyway closures expected tonight

There will be temporary short=duration closures of the Pulaski Skyway in both directions tonight as the rehabilitation of the bridge advances in Jersey City.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 12 until 4 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, the Skyway is scheduled to have a series of up to four temporary closures for 10 to 15 minutes each in both directions. The closures are necessary to remove the jacks on the Skyway at spans 54 and 55 near the Broadway ramp in Jersey City as truss bearing replacement work at pier 54 is complete. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.

To avoid delays, NJDOT encourages motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Routes 1&9 Truck in both directions.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

