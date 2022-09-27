Obituaries for Sept. 28, 2022

Corey Alexander McFadden

Corey Alexander McFadden, 34, of Kearny, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4-8 p.m. at the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Kearny on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. (Corey had served as an altar boy in OLS as a youngster and always held that dear to his heart.) The funeral home will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

He had worked as a waiter in a number of different restaurants in New York City and the Hudson County area.

Surviving are his parents, Joseph and Carol (Nesselquist) McFadden; his siblings, Rachel McFadden, Jessica Tweddle (Ted) and Gregory McFadden (his fiancé, Micah). Also surviving are his cherished nieces and nephews, Carolyn Salinas and Joshua and Logan Tweddle as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cura 47 Lincoln Park, Newark, NJ .07102. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home.

Nancy Stuart

Nancy Stuart of Kearny died Sept. 19, 2022.

She was 78.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Nancy was a real estate broker for many years, last working at Caldwell Banker in Rutherford. She was active in the EMD of the Woman’s Club and was a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, both in Kearny. Nancy also took a keen interest in education having served on the Kearny Board of Education for several years. She also participated in campaigns for local government offices. In her later years, she enjoyed painting as a hobby and shared her works with the family.

She is survived by her loving husband Richard Stuart and was the beloved mother of Susan Donovan (Bob), Kristen Salisbury (John) and Alison Gaynor (Sean). Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren Brendan, Ryan, Kevin, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Sarah, Catherine and Noel.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your own favorite charity.

Marie A. Orovio

Marie A. Orovio (nee Carlucci), 88, died Sept. 24, 2022.

Born in Newark, she lived in Kearny before moving to North Arlington 66 years ago.

She was a manager for the Verizon Corporation in Rochelle Park for 29 years before retiring in 1991.

She was the beloved wife of the late John, the cherished mother of Denise Orovio, John Orovio and his wife Sylvia, and Dominick Orovio and his wife Denise, the adored grandmother of Mark (Kara Tranquillo), Daniel Marcy), Anthony (Jenna-Leigh), Christopher (Chelsea), Travis (Christa) and Kali-Bridget (Brian Monico), the loving great-grandmother of Anthony, Brayden, Cameron and Sebastian.

The funeral is from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with a funeral Mass at St. Michael’s Church in Lyndhurst followed by entombment in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Contributions in memory of Marie may be made to the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad, 575 Schuyler Ave., North Arlington, N.J. 07031.

