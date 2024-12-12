Veronica Channing dies aged 88

Veronica M. Channing (Ronnie)

Aug. 18, 1936 – Nov. 23, 2024

Veronica (Ronnie) Channing, 88, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, surrounded by family.

Ronnie, a lifelong resident of Harrison, spent her last four years in Nebraska with family. She enjoyed a long fulfilling career of over 27 years as a crossing guard in Harrison and enjoyed being on several bowling leagues during her life. She maintained a steady 170 average and was part of a league championship team on the Kearny Lassies League at the North Arlington Bowl-O-Drome, winning first place several times. She also bowled on the Knights of Columbus mixed league at the Yeagers Bowling Alley in Harrison with her spouse James (Jimmy) for many years.

Ronnie was well loved by all who knew her and who always made herself available to help anyone who needed a ride or assistance with anything. She spent many years volunteering in Holy Cross School which often flowed over to helping out in the church or rectory.

Her life was filled with helping others and she had a huge heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Channing, her parents, Helen and John Bennett as well as 11 sisters and brothers.

Ronnie is survived by her daughters, Maureen Lowery (William), Renee Wissing (Frederick), Colleen Nowack (Derek), grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Breitkreutz (Austen), Kyle Lowery, Ronnie Wissing, Mary Wissing, and Erin Marie Nowack, great-grandchildren, Olivia and Evelyn Breitkreutz and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison. A visitation and funeral service took place at the funeral home and her interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...