Obituaries for Feb. 26, 2025

Ilene Lusch

On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, Ilene R. Lusch, (nee Costello), sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend, died from a long term illness, at 80 years young, while surrounded by her family.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Ilene moved to Kearny in 1987. Ilene was known for being fiercely protective of her family. She was an avid traveler to Disney World and cried each time she hugged Mickey Mouse. She enjoyed shopping, camping, gardening, puzzles, crafting and coloring. Her generous heart touched many. Enjoying the magic of Christmas, through a child’s eyes, gave her the most joy. She affected the lives of many. Her display of fortitude, strength, courage, perseverance and unwavering independence allowed ne to leave behind a strong family that will honor and cherish her legacy.

Mrs. Lusch worked as a procurement officer for the Jersey City Water Dept and later United Water, for 47 years, before retiring in 2013.

Ilene is survived by her sisters, Laraine VanKampen and her husband, Edward, Suean Romano and her husband, John Sr. Nieces and nephews, Janeen Collins and her husband Jonathan, John Romano Jr. and Anell Olivares. Anthony Romano, Alyssa Jones and her husband Alex. Great-nieces and nephews, Thomas Collins and Nikki Megaro, Olivia Romano, Gabriel, Kayleigh and “on the way” Baby Jones. Ilene was the lifelong friend to Kathy, along with her husband Richie Muller, formerly of Jersey City.

She was predeceased by her husband, Corneilus Lusch and her parents, William J. Costello and Rosalie Benner (nee Plunkett).

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. The funeral service will begin in the funeral home on Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, http://stjude.org to the American Cancer Society, http://donate.cancer.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. http://jdrf.org

Doreen Lee Ostromkane

Doreen Lee Ostromkane died Feb. 21, 2025.

She was 78.

Born in Jersey City, she was a Kearny resident and moved to South Amboy 35 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The place of final disposition will soon be announced.

Doreen was a dedicated school teacher for 30 years for the Kearny Board of Education. She retired in 1994. She was still a member of the teachers union.

Daughter of the late Robert and Doris (nee Williams) Ostrom, she was the wife of the late James Kane, sister of Jarlynn Hyde (her husband Dennis), Robert Ostrom (his wife Jean) and Arthur Ostrom (his wife Nezzie). She is also survived by her nephew Robert Ciecwisz (his wife Michelle) and her niece Hazel Ostrom along with her great niece Hudson Ciecwisz and great nephew Robert Briggs.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Helen Connon

Helen Connon (nee Speed) passed away on Feb. 22, 2025.

She was 86.

Born in Dundee, Scotland, she lived many years in Kearny.

Memorial visiting will be Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive in Kearny.

Her remains will receive cremation and the urn will be buried in Dundee with parents and her beloved husband.

Helen was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and was a West Hudson Hospital volunteer. She was well known loyal employee at the Pipers Cove in Kearny.

Wife of the late Ronald Connon, she is survived by her son Douglas and his wife Denise and her daughter-in-law Lisa. She was predeceased by her son Gordon.

Also surviving are her grandchildren Andrew (his wife Michelle), Daniel, Brett and Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to La Paula at Main (Memory Care & Residential Care) 244 Main St., Bergenfield, N.J. 07621.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...