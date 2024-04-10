Doyle, Pascrell will join Earth Day cleanup in South Kearny

In celebration of Earth Day 2024, the International WeLoveU Foundation hosts the Clean World Movement Cleanup, an environmental initiative taking place in South Kearny, Sunday. April 21, at 10 a.m. at 50 Central Ave.
The event aims to bring together the community to clean and beautify the local environment and raise awareness of various environmental issues affecting local communities.
Over 100 volunteers from three different New Jersey WeLoveU chapters will make up the main volunteer corps, and they’re projected to collect over 200 bags of garbage during this event. They will be joined by volunteers from the nearby Amazon warehouse and local business at Kearny Point, as well as residents.
Volunteers will use tools and equipment leased by the Hackensack Riverkeeper. Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-9, will join the volunteers in support of the day.
Participants will have a chance to connect with local leaders, learn about environmental conservation efforts and contribute to a cleaner, healthier community.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.