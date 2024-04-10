Doyle, Pascrell will join Earth Day cleanup in South Kearny

In celebration of Earth Day 2024, the International WeLoveU Foundation hosts the Clean World Movement Cleanup, an environmental initiative taking place in South Kearny, Sunday. April 21, at 10 a.m. at 50 Central Ave.

The event aims to bring together the community to clean and beautify the local environment and raise awareness of various environmental issues affecting local communities.

Over 100 volunteers from three different New Jersey WeLoveU chapters will make up the main volunteer corps, and they’re projected to collect over 200 bags of garbage during this event. They will be joined by volunteers from the nearby Amazon warehouse and local business at Kearny Point, as well as residents.

Volunteers will use tools and equipment leased by the Hackensack Riverkeeper. Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-9, will join the volunteers in support of the day.

Participants will have a chance to connect with local leaders, learn about environmental conservation efforts and contribute to a cleaner, healthier community.

