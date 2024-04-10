Scott Macfie will become Kearny Police Chief May 1 as George King officially announces retirement; Bershefski will become deputy chief

Kearny’s perhaps worst-kept secret is no more.

George King, who has served as the Kearny Police Chief since he replaced John P. Dowie in 2017, will retire effective May 1. Scott Macfie, currently King’s deputy chief, will become the new chief that day. Capt. Paul Bershefski will become deputy chief.

Macfie and Bershefski will be sworn-in ceremonially early — at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, the next meeting of the Mayor and Town Council, with both effective May 1.

We will have much more, including a retrospective on King’s career — which began in 1985 — and a look at the new leadership at the helm of the Kearny PD under Macfie and Bershefski in the coming weeks.

