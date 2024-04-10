Scott Macfie will become Kearny Police Chief May 1 as George King officially announces retirement; Bershefski will become deputy chief

Kearny’s perhaps worst-kept secret is no more.
George King, who has served as the Kearny Police Chief since he replaced John P. Dowie in 2017, will retire effective May 1. Scott Macfie, currently King’s deputy chief, will become the new chief that day. Capt. Paul Bershefski will become deputy chief.
Macfie and Bershefski will be sworn-in ceremonially early — at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, the next meeting of the Mayor and Town Council, with both effective May 1.
We will have much more, including a retrospective on King’s career — which began in 1985 — and a look at the new leadership at the helm of the Kearny PD under Macfie and Bershefski in the coming weeks.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.