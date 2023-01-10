Harrison’s Rachael Saifer appearing on ‘Wheel’ tonight

Rachael Safier, of Harrison, will be appear on “Wheel of Fortune” Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., on WABC, Channel 7.

She says she has done everything in her power to prepare.

Safier grew up in a family that watched the show every night and would regularly compete against each other. She learned strategy from an early age from her grandfather, who taught her “not vocalize a partial puzzle solution out loud or someone else might swoop in and solve it” before her.

Ever since, she tried out for the show, Rachael has kept a “Wheel Notebook” where she writes down bonus round puzzles that have stumped her, arranged by category. She hopes this will help her narrow down her ideal letter choices if she makes it to the bonus round. Along with watching nightly, she also plays the mobile app and uses the daily calendar to keep her mind ready to solve puzzles. Rachael is from Harrison, NJ and would like to travel outside the country for the first time if she wins any cash or prizes.

Rachael will be appearing on Shopping Spree Week, where contestants will be competing to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars and cash prizes by spinning the Wheel and solving hangman-style puzzles!

It’s never been easier to audition to become a contestant. Wheel of Fortune fans can submit applications at https://www.wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. There, potential contestants can show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show from the comfort of their own homes. If selected to be on the show, everyone goes home with a minimum of $1,000.

By the way, we know how Saifer fared since the episode was taped some time ago — but we can’t say until 8 p.m., when the show is over.

Saifer joins Kearny’s Dr. John Branwell, who appeared on the show in September 2018 and who walked away with cash and a trip to Costa Rica. Go “fig”ure!

Watch tonight, or come back here for an update.

