Nutley’s Aidan O’Halloran awarded 2024 Diane Greco Sajle Scholarship

The Greco family continued their tradition of recognizing aspiring athletes for their teamwork and leadership by naming Nutley High School Raiders football senior Aidan O’Halloran the 2024 recipient of the Diane Greco Sajle Scholarship award.

The annual $5,000 scholarship (founded by former Nutley High School Head Football Coach Steve DeGregorio and Thomas Greco) was created in memory of the former Nutley resident and 1974 high school graduate.

It’s awarded annually to the football program’s “Most Valuable Teammate,” who not only displays talent on the field, but also exhibits compassion, dedication and selflessness toward family, friends and community — all qualities Diane was most known for.

“I am humbled and honored to have received this scholarship award,” O’Halloran said. “It was unexpected and very much appreciated. It means a lot knowing that I can represent the team and honor Diane in that sense.”

He plans to attend trade school to become an electrician.

“This will really help assist me in that goal,” he said

“Aidan was a very good offensive and defensive lineman, but the real reason he was chosen for this award was because he showed a lot of leadership skills as his career went on,” Nutley High School Head Football Coach Chris Helm said. “He motivated those around him to become better players and to focus on the game. He did a lot of things off the field the right way and I, along with the staff, felt he was most deserving of this award.”

The scholarship is funded by members of the Greco family and close family friends, including Glenn Villacari, Ralph Greco, Gloria Greco Smith, Steven Greco, Ralph S. Greco, Christy Van Saders, Michael Greco, Anthony Greco, Dan Greco, Lauren Greco, Alex Greco, Kate Rose, Dan Sajle, Michelle Greco and Joe Greco.

