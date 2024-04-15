HCPO: 6 detectives revive unresponsive visitor to prosecutor’s office

Five Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office detectives and a Jersey City Police Department detective saved the life of a man who became unresponsive while visiting the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Jersey City office, the HCPO says.

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, shortly after 9 a.m., an visitor became unresponsive while in the lobby area on the sixth floor of the Hudson County Administration Building. Dets. Stephen King, Salvatore Benanti and Jersey City Det. Scott Rogers found the individual did not have a pulse. Dets. Risheem Whitten, Kristen Mikulak and Daniel Bellini quickly joined their colleagues to provide immediate, life-saving medical assistance.

Within minutes of rendering aid, the person regained a pulse and was transported by Emergency Medical Services to the Jersey City Medical Center for additional treatment.

“In medical emergencies, such as this, mere seconds can determine the outcome of the situation,” Suarez said. “Each of these detectives demonstrated professionalism and utilized their training to ensure this individual received necessary and life-saving treatment. I am immensely proud of their quick response and thank our detectives for answering the call to service.”

