NFSB hosting Rock Hunger VII in June

Nutley Family Service Bureau’s live music festival Rock Hunger VII returns to the Old Canal Inn Saturday, June 8, 2024. Rock ‘n soul band The Attic returns for its concert. The four-band lineup includes Nutley natives The Sticky Wickets, punk/new wave cover band Porch Rockers and local band Mother Hubbard. The event runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. and is an outdoor show that would be moved inside if it rains. A cash bar and food service will be available. The event features a 50/50 raffle and tricky tray.

All proceeds benefit NFSB’s food pantry and go directly to offset the tremendous increase in food insecurity in the community and the rising cost of food. The NFSB Food Pantry currently provides food to over 600 people a month.

Sponsorship packages are available. Advance ticket purchase online is recommended because of the limited capacity for this event at www.nutleyfamily.org. Tickets for Rock Hunger VII are $25. The Old Canal Inn is located at 2 E. Passaic Ave., Nutley.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

