Belleville man 1 of 32 arrested in HCSO warrant sting

A Belleville man was among 32 who were arrested last week in a warrant sweep led by Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office announced
“Operation Spring Roundup” was a county-wide warrant sweep for failing to appear, violations of probation and willful non-support.
“I’m very proud of the work of my officers for their bravery, determination and commitment to upholding the law,” Schillari said. “These arrests send a clear message that my office is committed to keeping Hudson County safe.”
Alvita Torres, 25, of Belleville, was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, possession of CDS, large capacity ammo and distributing CDS. Others arrested were charged with non-support payments, possession of CDS, hindering apprehension, criminal sexual contact, failing to register as a sex offender, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, harassment, eluding, burglary, theft, shoplifting, bias intimidation and neglect of the elderly by a caretaker.
Those arrested came from all over Hudson County, other parts of New Jersey and New York City and State.
