Scarpelli hosting ‘Meet the Mayor’ event Saturday

Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli invites residents to “Meet the Mayor” Saturday, May 4, at the Department of Public Works (DPW), 1 Cortland St., Nutley. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m.

“I have been looking forward to this event for some time,” Scarpelli said. “It gives me a chance to spend some personal time with our residents, answering questions and listening to their concerns. Since the pandemic we have had a lot of new homeowners and this is a great opportunity to share information about the township, our form of government and the DPW.”

Scarpelli welcomes residents of all ages to viit. Recycling containers, leaf bags and ice cream will be available.

