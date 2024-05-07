Stolen scooter recovered, alleged thief nabbed: Lyndhurst PD

A scooter that was stolen from the Harrison PATH Station eight-plus months ago has been recovered thanks to the work of the Lyndhurst Police Department and because the scooter’s driver was speeding, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst PD’s public-information officer said.

On May 5, 2024, at approximately 7 a.m., Officers Glenn Flora and James Colacci were in the area of the 500 block of Stuyvesant Avenue when they say they observed a Vespa scooter traveling south on Stuyvesant Avenue at a high rate of speed before it traveled through a red light at the intersection with Kingsland Avenue. Additionally, the operator of the scooter was not wearing a helmet. Officers Flora and Colacci pursued the scooter which finally stopped in the area of Riverside and Harding avenues.

The officers approached the operator of the scooter and say they identified him as Luquan George, 32, of Newark. George was asked to produce his driver and vehicle credentials, but he then explained he recently bought the scooter from an unknown female and he did not know the scooter needed to be registered.

The officers then performed a computer inquiry of the motor scooters vehicle identification number which revealed it had been stolen from the Harrison PATH Station on Sept. 23, 2023.

As a result, George was placed under arrest and charged with receiving stolen property and was also issued summonses for failing to wear a helmet and for his failure to stop for a red traffic signal. He was released pending a court appearance.

