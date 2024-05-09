KPD: Man drove head-on into traffic on Belgrove Drive

On May 5, at about 7 p.m., Kearny police units were dispatched to Belgrove Drive, where a caller believed a man was intoxicated and driving a red car erratically, endangering the public. Specifically, the vehicle was allegedly driving head-on into traffic, causing others to swerve for their lives.

Sgt. Tim Castle quickly arrived and found the vehicle, matching the description, traveling on Woodland Avenue. Utilizing lights and sirens, he attempted to stop the vehicle, which was, in fact, driving into oncoming traffic.

However, the driver slowed but would not pull over.

A brief pursuit ensued until officer were able to stop the car in the area of Dukes and Devon streets. The driver immediately showed signs of heavy impairment and was asked to get out of the vehicle. When officers asked that he remove his hands from his sweatshirt pocket, he did — and airplane bottles of liquor fell out from it. In all, 10 such liquor bottles were recovered, not to mention an empty Corona bottle.

Fernando Lira-Leon, 35, of Kearny, who did not even possess a valid license to drive a vehicle, performed terribly on sobriety tests and was arrested. The vehicle was impounded. A summons was issued to Marco A. Luis-Rojas for allowing Lira-Leon to drive the vehicle in the first place.

At KPD Headquarters, Fernando Lira-Leon blew double the legal limit for alcohol and was charged with eluding, DWI, careless driving, unlicensed driving, failure to regard a stop sign and open container of alcohol in motor-vehicle. Per the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges were lodged on a summons so that Lira-Leon could be released to a family member.

