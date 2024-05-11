Lyndhurst PD recover car stolen in Jersey City

License plate readers, love em or hate em, really do work for the better.

On May 7, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department received an alert a stolen vehicle entered the township and was traveling eastbound on Kingsland Avenue. Officer Michael Scalese was already in the vicinity and moments later, he observed the stolen vehicle traveling as described as it crossed over to Ridge Road.

Officer Scalese then conducted a motor-vehicle stop of the stolen vehicle and ultimately learned the vehicle was occupied by three females. The driver, Elizabeth Machado Dearias, 35, of Newark, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property before being released. The other two females were not charged and were released at the scene.

The vehicle, a 1999 Honda CRV, was stolen out of Jersey City May 7, 2024.

