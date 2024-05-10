Community garden at Fisher Field reopens

The community garden at Fisher Field has reopened.

Following a temporary closure last year during the construction of the all-inclusive Joseph Seals Memorial playground, the garden is back and better than ever, boasting exciting new features, including a clean fresh canvas of gardening at the hands of community volunteers and local businesses. There is also a new 24-hour video monitoring system installed, for added security, and a new water line on-site to facilitate the necessary gardening needs.

In addition to the reopening of the garden, this year marks the establishment of the North Arlington Gardening Club, with Ed “Cowboy” Hall serving as its inaugural president. The club is open to all residents including those who prefer gardening at home, at the community garden or are for those eager to explore the fundamentals of gardening. The club plans social gatherings, including BBQs and more.

The borough has provided the space, the enclosure and the initial garden preparation, but the success of the garden relies on the dedication of the local volunteers. The club will seek donations of topsoil, natural fertilizer, plants and some hard work from enthusiastic residents. It is a great opportunity for residents who are passionate about gardening, weeding and sharing their harvest.

“The Community Garden at Fisher Field is a wonderful asset for our residents. It provides a space for community members to join together, grow their own produce, and enjoy the healthy benefits of gardening,” Councilwoman Lynette Cavadas said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

To join visit the club’s Facebook page or send an email to Cavadas at lcavadas@northarlington.org.

