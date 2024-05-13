Nutley PD: Woman crashes car, causes extensive damage … is released same day

Crash a car? Check.

Get arrested? Check.

Spend time behind bars since it was a case of drunken driving? Don’t be ridiculous.

Despite crashing a vehicle into building in Nutley on May 5 on Passaic Avenue, the offender was on her way home just hours after.

Police say the crash resulted in the arrest of Kaitlin Oyola, 25, of Newark. She was transported to headquarters without incident and issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane (understatement).

And, despite what you see in the attached photo, Oyola was advised of her court date prior to being released to a family member, police say.

