Excellent NA S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

22 February 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus recently concluded its annual Eighth-Grade Spelling Bee and Ian Soto of the North Arlington Veterans Middle School, right, is this year’s champion speller and is invited to compete in the Knights Newark Regional Spelling Bee March 19 for a chance to vie in the Knights NJ State Finals. Alexander Blazquez, left, of Queen of Peace Grammar School, finished second and will be the alternate. The Knights thank all the youngsters who participated — and Queen of Peace Grammar School and the North Arlington Veteran Middle School. Photo by Bill Mackey

