Harrison PD will conduct DWI checkpoint later this week

The Harrison Police Department will conduct a DWI checkpoint from Saturday evening, Dec. 14, 2024, to early Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2024 to underscore the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the traveling public during the holiday season.

The checkpoint will be set up near the intersection of Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard South and Essex Street. Officers will be actively monitoring for signs of impaired driving due to alcohol and/or drugs. The main goal is to keep roads safe for everyone — and the Harrison PD encourages all drivers to be responsible and plan ahead if they intend to consume alcohol.

The department advises the community to consider alternative transportation options during this time. Public transit, taxicabs and car services are recommended to ensure a safe journey home. Additionally, the department urges citizens to report any suspected impaired drivers by contacting law enforcement immediately.

This enforcement effort is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing drunken-driving incidents and enhancing community safety.

“The Harrison Police Department remains dedicated to protecting residents and visitors alike through proactive measures and community awareness,” the department said in a news release.

For more information about the DWI checkpoint or other safety initiatives, contact the Harrison PD at (973) 483-4100.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...