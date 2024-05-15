Nutley appears to have new mayor, though all incumbents are re-elected; results also in in Belleville

Nutley appears to have a new mayor, though the composition of the Township Commission remains the same.

With results uncertified and with 100% of precincts reporting, the Essex County Clerk’s Office says Commissioner John V. Kelly III finished with the most votes in last night’s election — 3,120 — and thus, he will become the mayor when the new commission reorganizes and is re-sworn later this month.

The rest of the victorious incumbents finished, in order, Alphonse Petracco with 2,972 votes; current Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli with 2,896 votes; Mauro Tucci with 2,854 votes; and Thomas J. Evans with 2,543 votes. On the outside was former Nutley Police Officer Maria Hamlin, who finished sixth, with 2,365 votes and Lorenzo Marchese Jr. finished a distant seventh with 1,276 votes. (The top 5 vote-getters win in Nutley.)

Meanwhile in Belleville, Tracey Williams beat Patricia Inaugurato in the First Ward by a 296 to a 185 margin. Williams will replace the-late Councilwoman Marie Strumolo Burke, who died earlier this year and had decided against running. Frank Velez III, meanwhile, won in the Second Ward, with 519 votes over Victor Mesce’s 388 and Gary Hinton’s 47; In the Third Ward, Vincent Cozzarelli, an incumbent, ran unopposed; and in Fourth Ward, Diana Guardabasco easily fended off a challenge from former Board of Education trustee Michael Sheldon by a 307 to 153 vote margin.

More to come.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

