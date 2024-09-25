Harrison hosting several flu clinics in October

The Town of Harrison hosts several flu clinics for town residents in October.

The high-dose vaccine for residents 65 and older takes place Oct. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m.

There will be two additional clinics for those 18 to 64 — the first Oct. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. and the next Oct. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

All clinics take place at the Harrison Community Center, 401 Warren St.

Attendees must have photo ID with proof of residency and should wear short sleeve shirts.

