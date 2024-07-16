State releases audit of automated license plate readers

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan announced the release of the 2023 Audit of Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Data Collected and Utilized by New Jersey Law Enforcement.

ALPRs represent a critical technology that bolsters law enforcement efforts. The information ALPRs provide assist law enforcement in identifying, locating and recovering stolen vehicles; interrupting auto theft networks; apprehending individuals involved in vehicle theft and other violent crimes; and finding missing persons and tracking Amber and Silver alerts.

“ALPR technology is crucial to protecting our communities. We remain committed to overseeing the use of this technology in a manner that prioritizes accountability and transparency,” Platkin said. “Annual audits give us a chance to be transparent and show our dedication to using this technology ethically, equitably and lawfully.”

In October 2022, Platkin issued Directive 2022-12 that updated the original 2010 Attorney General Directive on ALPR, which established guidelines governing the use of ALPR technology and the data that it generates.

“We, as law enforcement, realize the critical importance of ALPR technology in improving public safety,” . Callahan said. “Regular audits are crucial to ensure that the use of ALPR technology is carried out in compliance with the law, promoting trust among the communities we serve.”

The new directive had two main goals.

First, it preserved and expanded measures to prevent abuse and protect privacy, including the protections in place to restrict law enforcement’s access to personal-identifiable information linked to a vehicle’s license plate unless there was a specific basis.

Second, the revised policy enabled the statewide sharing and standardization of ALPR data to enhance the effectiveness of this tool in solving and preventing crimes. Standardization, in turn, aids in the statewide oversight of the program.

The directive also instructed the NJSP to oversee annual audits of each agency’s ALPR program, which firmly establish accountability and compliance, ensuring the tools used by law enforcement are being done so responsibly and according to uniform standards. This framework helps foster trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Additionally, the directive mandated training requirements to ensure all authorized users possess the necessary skills and knowledge to handle ALPRs and access associated data responsibly. As part of implementation of the directive, the NJSP has undertaken significant efforts to streamline systems and reporting across law enforcement agencies. That includes conducting trainings with law enforcement across the state on the directive and how to follow issued policies.

During the audit reporting period, covering July 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, all 517 New Jersey law enforcement agencies required to certify for 2023 completed the audit. No complaints were reported about misuse of ALPRs by citizens.

There were two instances of significant violations under the reporting standards related to protocol lapses in accessing ALPR data, though in neither instance were the searches found to be unjustified.

The directive and the state’s ALPR policies mandates a range of safeguards that promote accountability. They limit use of the technology to individuals who have received proper training on ALPR policy and procedures, prevents abuse by law enforcement and ensure users who are accessing the system do so in a manner consistent with protocols which ensures proper oversight and auditing of the use of ALPR.

Significant violations may in certain circumstances nonetheless be justified uses. They do not include minor violations such as unintentionally selecting the wrong purpose or justification for an ALPR inquiry, placing valid information in the wrong required field or not providing the full law enforcement report number (which in certain emergency situations would be impracticable).

The implementation of statewide ALPR policy includes the designation of ALPR coordinators at the agency, county and state levels — this marks a significant step forward in enhancing oversight and facilitating information exchange within law enforcement networks. These coordinators ensure the effective utilization of ALPR technology while adhering to mandated standards.

