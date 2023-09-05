Obituaries for Sept. 6, 2023

George Kenneth Dittman

George Kenneth Dittman, a lifelong Kearny resident, died Sept. 1, 2023.

He was 91.

Visiting will be Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service will take place Thursday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

George was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion and Marine Corps League, all in Kearny. He and his wife Anne loved camping and were very active with the N.J. Pioneer Camping Club.

After retiring as a draftsman for Worthington Pump, George worked as a violations officer for the Town of Kearny.

Husband of the late Anne (nee D’Arc) and father of Cari Mulligan (Joseph) and Lori Mahony (Thomas), he was the brother of Marilyn Bohan (Phil). Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren Kathryn, Jaclyn, Kyle, Dylan, Logan, Connor and Michael along with his exciting new great-grandchildren Cole and Jennifer.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in his memory.

Theodore W. Narozny Sr.

Theodore W. Narozny Sr., 78, of Cape Coral, Florida, died Aug. 28, 2023.

Beloved husband of nine years to Susan Narozny (nee Bartlet), he was the devoted father of Theodore Narozny Jr. and his wife Eileen, Anmarie N. DeGiovanni, and step-children Jessica Cichetti, Christina Esposito-Rocco and Nicholas Esposito. Cherished grandfather of Kaetana, Brianna, Paige, Alexis, Johnna, Zachary and step-grandchildren Rocco and Timothy, he was dear brother of Mary Jane Hanson, Edward Narozny, Bernie Narozny and Walter Narozny. Ted is also survived by his canine companions that he loved dearly, Mandy & Max.

Theodore served our country in the Army Reserve. Ted belonged to the Matt Talbot Prayer Society, Kearny. He loved animals and thoroughly enjoyed travel, fishing, boating, renovating houses with his son, but, what Ted loved the most was to spend quality time with his family.

Ted enjoyed life to the fullest and had a chance to mentor many struggling kids with substance abuse. Ted enjoyed running and completed the Atlantic City Half Marathon.

Professional arrangements were entrusted to the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alzfdn.org.

